Legal loophole allows donors to obscure state campaign contributions

The obfuscation of the donations to state political action committees, incumbent state lawmakers and legislative candidates illustrates a loophole in campaign finance law that helps deep-pocketed donors skirt campaign contribution limits, according to a Tennessean analysis of more than a decade of campaign finance reports.

When donations from his immediate family are included the total contributions to PACs and candidates reach $823,000.

“We trust the candidates and the PACs to report accurately,” said Patricia Heim, a member of the registry of election finance board, an entity within the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

