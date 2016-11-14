logo

Legal loophole allows donors to obscure state campaign contributions

Joel Ebert , jebert@tennessean.com • Today at 2:41 PM

Prominent Republican Andy Miller, one of the most significant Tennessee GOP contributors in recent history, has used more than a dozen names, addresses and job descriptions when giving as much as $550,000 in state donations, making it difficult to track the money.

The obfuscation of the donations to state political action committees, incumbent state lawmakers and legislative candidates illustrates a loophole in campaign finance law that helps deep-pocketed donors skirt campaign contribution limits, according to a Tennessean analysis of more than a decade of campaign finance reports.

When donations from his immediate family are included the total contributions to PACs and candidates reach $823,000.

“We trust the candidates and the PACs to report accurately,” said Patricia Heim, a member of the registry of election finance board, an entity within the Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance.

More about the campaign finance finagling from our partners at The Tennessean.

