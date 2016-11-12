Washington County sees third-party bump in presidential election results

Republican Donald Trump, now president elect, easily won the county by a 42.3 percent margin over second-place finisher, Democrat Hillary Clinton, but despite a record high turnout for the Republican and a record low turnout for the Democrat, Trump came away with a lower proportion of the vote, thanks to a rise in third-party candidates.

Since 2000, all third-party presidential candidates combined convinced less than 2 percent of overall voters, but this year came away with 5.8 percent.

Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson alone received 1,464 votes, more than three times his showing in 2012, taking home 2.9 percent of the final unofficial tally. The fourth-place vote getter — behind write-in votes — was Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who captured 478 votes, mostly from city precincts with histories of leaning toward Democratic candidates.

Following a multi-year trend, the proportional difference between Republican and Democratic voters increased, from a low of 20.6 points in 2000 to 2016’s 42.4 percent high.

But while the number of Republican votes increased 5.7 percent from 2008, the last wide-open presidential election, the number of those for Democrats fell 18.4 percent. Across the same elections, Libertarian Party votes jumped 751.2 percent and Greens increased 895.8 percent.

The vote difference was nowhere near enough to tip the vote one way or the other in solid red Washington County, but it shows certain areas are more receptive to alternative candidates’ messages, if not more turned off by those of the major parties.

In the North Side School precinct, which Democrat Barack Obama won by 7.9 percent over Republican Mitt Romney in 2012, voting for both major parties was down, 68 votes for Democrats and 45 votes for Republicans.

But while Stein and Johnson each received 15 votes in that year, in 2016, they brought home 27 and 43, respectively. Johnson rose from 1 percent to 3.2 percent and Stein jumped from 1 percent to 2.

Johnson’s biggest turnouts were in the Millennium Centre, Keystone and South Side School precincts, which were also among Stein’s top precincts in the county.

While precincts outside the city showed an increasing distance between the proportion of Democrat and Republican votes, all tilted toward the latter, many precincts inside Johnson City saw that proportional distance fall, but also showed a rise in third-party voting.

Like North Side, South Side saw fewer Democrat and Republican voters. Keystone produced fewer Democrat votes.

Those four precincts — Millennium Centre, South Side, North Side and Keystone — recorded voter turnouts in the 40- to 60-percent range, while others turned out voters by the high 60 percent.

Countywide, voter turnout was 69.6 percent.

Third-party voting wasn’t as high as expected by some analysts, but was still a significant figure, according to a Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement exit poll conducted Tuesday night.

The poll’s published results focused on voters aged 18 to 29 — 19 percent of the vote in both 2012 and 2016 — and showed a liberal skew: 55 percent chose Clinton, a decline of 60 percent for Obama in 2012. Thirty-seven percent voted for Trump, and “there were more youth in 2016 who supported a third-party candidate, did not vote for a presidential candidate, or specifically chose not to answer this poll question.”

Nationally, Johnson captured 5 percent or more of the vote in eight states: New Mexico (where he was governor for eight years), North Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Maine. He received at least 1 percent of the vote in all states, a showing double his previous counts in 2012.

Stein, also the Green nominee in 2012, tallied nearly 1 percent of votes, the best showing for the party since nominee Ralph Nader’s run in 2000.