Trump protesters block Nashville, students rally at UT

Student Justin Jones, who helped organize the Nashville protest, told The Tennessean that students decided to protest Trump’s election due to “values of discrimination, inequality and exclusion he has championed.”

The group marched past the state Capitol and through the entertainment district.

Police used rolling roadblocks to redirect traffic and at times worked with demonstrators so that some cars could pass, but there were no major interactions.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the University of Tennessee rally featured chants of “Love Trumps Hate.”