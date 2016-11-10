logo

Donald Trump

Trump protesters block Nashville, students rally at UT

• Nov 10, 2016 at 3:35 PM

NASHVILLE — Students at Fisk University held a protest that blocked traffic in downtown Nashville Wednesday afternoon to express their disagreement with Donald Trump being elected president. And in Knoxville, hundreds of students held an anti-Trump rally on the campus of the state’s flagship public university.

Student Justin Jones, who helped organize the Nashville protest, told The Tennessean that students decided to protest Trump’s election due to “values of discrimination, inequality and exclusion he has championed.”

The group marched past the state Capitol and through the entertainment district.

Police used rolling roadblocks to redirect traffic and at times worked with demonstrators so that some cars could pass, but there were no major interactions.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the University of Tennessee rally featured chants of “Love Trumps Hate.”

