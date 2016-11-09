Republicans increase supermajority in state House

McManus, who served as chairman of the House Insurance and Banking Committee, lost by 373 votes. Thompson, a human resources administrator, is a member of the state Democratic Party’s executive committee.

Delays in vote counting in Shelby County caused the House District 96 race not to be called until well after midnight on Wednesday. While Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost to Republican Donald Trump by 25 percentage points around the state, she carried Shelby County by 28 points.

Republicans earlier in the night had won two seats previously held by Democrats, but McManus’ defeat cut those gains in the House back to one. The GOP will hold a 74-25 advantage next session.