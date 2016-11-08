UPDATE: Wolfe defeats Moore for Jonesborough mayor

Wolfe had 354 votes at the precinct while Moore had 339. Wolfe easily captured the early vote however, garnering 957 votes to Moore’s 748. That made the final tally 1,311 for Wolfe to Moore’s 1,087.

In the race for aldermen, Jerome Fitzgerald led with 426 votes on Election Day, Terry Countermine was second with 273 and Adam Dickson was third with 265. Fitzgerald also led early voting 935 votes. Countermine had 900, and Dickson had 879.

Final tallies were Fitzgerald with 1,361 votes, Countermine with 1,173 and Dickson with 1,144, leaving Dickson, an incumbent as the odd man out, as two seats were available.