Numbers: Trump big winner in NE Tennessee

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 10:47 PM

UNOFFICIAL UNICOI COUNTY FEDERAL/STATE RESULTS:

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

TRUMP AND PENCE: 5666

CLINTON AND KAINE: 1260

DE LA FUENTE AND STEINBERG: 8

JOHNSON AND WELD: 139

KENNEDY AND HART: 14

SMITH AND WHITE: 27

STEIN AND BARAKA: 52

US HOUSE OF REP 1ST DISTRICT

PHIL ROE: 5446

ALAN BOHMS: 911

ROBERT D. FRANKLIN: 512

Carter County

Donald J. Trump Republican 16,897

Hillary Clinton Democratic 3,453 

Gary Johnson Independent 409 

Jill Stein Independent 130 

Mike Smith Independent 54

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 30 

Alyson Kennedy Independent 20

Johnson County

Donald J. Trump Republican 5,400 

Hillary Clinton Democratic 988 

Gary Johnson Independent 102 

Jill Stein Independent 39

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 

Mike Smith Independent 9 

Alyson Kennedy Independent

Sullivan County

Donald J. Trump Republican 45,577 

Hillary Clinton Democratic 11,910 

Gary Johnson Independent 1,704 

Jill Stein Independent 340 

Mike Smith Independent 163 

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 95 

Alyson Kennedy Independent 71

Washington County

Donald J. Trump Republican 28,994

Hillary Clinton Democratic 10,461 

Gary Johnson Independent 1,135 

Jill Stein Independent 314 

Mike Smith Independent 116 

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 57 

Alyson Kennedy Independent 43 

 

 

 

