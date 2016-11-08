Numbers: Trump big winner in NE Tennessee

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
TRUMP AND PENCE: 5666
CLINTON AND KAINE: 1260
DE LA FUENTE AND STEINBERG: 8
JOHNSON AND WELD: 139
KENNEDY AND HART: 14
SMITH AND WHITE: 27
STEIN AND BARAKA: 52
US HOUSE OF REP 1ST DISTRICT
PHIL ROE: 5446
ALAN BOHMS: 911
ROBERT D. FRANKLIN: 512
Carter County
Donald J. Trump Republican 16,897
Hillary Clinton Democratic 3,453
Gary Johnson Independent 409
Jill Stein Independent 130
Mike Smith Independent 54
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 30
Alyson Kennedy Independent 20
Johnson County
Donald J. Trump Republican 5,400
Hillary Clinton Democratic 988
Gary Johnson Independent 102
Jill Stein Independent 39
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent
Mike Smith Independent 9
Alyson Kennedy Independent
Sullivan County
Donald J. Trump Republican 45,577
Hillary Clinton Democratic 11,910
Gary Johnson Independent 1,704
Jill Stein Independent 340
Mike Smith Independent 163
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 95
Alyson Kennedy Independent 71
Washington County
Donald J. Trump Republican 28,994
Hillary Clinton Democratic 10,461
Gary Johnson Independent 1,135
Jill Stein Independent 314
Mike Smith Independent 116
"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente Independent 57
Alyson Kennedy Independent 43