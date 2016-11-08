Polls open to crowds in Washington County

About 150 people were in line before the doors opened at the Stratton precinct in Dawn of Hope Developmental Center, and a steady stream of voters joined them as voting began at 8 a.m.

The polls across Tennessee are open tonight until 8 EST.

Republican Donald Trump comes into Election Day in Tennessee with strong support across the state, though supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton have been encouraged by heavy turnout in early voting in urban areas.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam refused to endorse Trump both before and after his presidential nomination. And on the eve of early voting, Haslam publicly rejected Trump’s candidacy and said he would write in the name of another Republican on his ballot.

The governor’s move led to a backlash from several county Republican parties, who filed resolutions urging support for Trump.

Clinton had all but conceded heavily Republican Tennessee for much of the campaign, but her supporters were energized late in the race by her debate performances and Trump’s sliding poll numbers around the nation.

In addition to the presidential ballot, there are plenty of local races to consider. Here’s a roundup:

Tennessee General Assembly

State House 7th

Incumbent Matthew Hill (R) faces Democratic nominee Nancy Fischman.

State House 6th

Incumbent Micah Van Huss (R) faces Democratic nominee John Baker.

State House 4th

Incumbent John B. Holsclaw Jr. is unopposed.

State House 3rd

Incumbent Timothy Hill (R) faces Independent Gary Kawula.

State Senate 4th

Republican nominee Jon Lundberg is unopposed.

Johnson City Municipal

City Commission

Candidates include Mayor Clayton Stout, Commissioner and former mayor Ralph Van Brocklin, who both are running for second terms, County Commissioner Joe Wise, sports medicine physician Todd Fowler and William "Bud" Hill. The top three vote-getters will will take their places on the five-member body.

Board of Education

Candidates include incumbent Chairman Tim Belisle and four challengers, Dr. Bill Smith, Jonathan Kinnick, Stacie Kilday Torbett and Ronald Scott.

Town of Jonesborough

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Kelly Wolfe faces former alderman Charlie Moore.

Aldermen

Incumbents Terry Countermine and Adam Dickson face a challenge from former alderman Jerome Fitzgerald. There are two seats available.

Elizabethton Municipal

City Council

Three City Council incumbents, Curt Alexander, Bob Cable and Jeff Treadway are seeking re-election. They are challenged by two other candidates, Kim Birchfield and Jenett Morgan.

Board of Education

There are three incumbents seeking re-election to the Elizabethton City School Board — Rita Booher, Phil Isaacs and Dr. Grover May. The incumbents face a challenge from Jeannette Clark.

Watauga Municipal

City Commission

Dennis Hicks, R. Dale McCracken and Timothy Scott Peer are unopposed for three available seats.

Town of Erwin

Mayor

Mayor Doris Hensley is running unopposed for her second four-year term.

Aldermen

Vice Mayor Gary Edwards and incumbent Alderwoman Sue Jean Wilson are being challenged by Rob Martin and Wayne Morris.

Wine

Referendum on whether to allow wine sales at retail food stores in Erwin.

Town of Unicoi

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Johnny Lynch is being challenged by Unicoi Alderwoman Kathy Bullen.

Aldermen

In a race between two newcomers to the board, Roger Cooper and Billy R. Harkins Jr. are squaring off for the two-year unexpired term of former Alderman Philip Hensley, who resigned in June. Todd Hopson, who was appointed to the seat after Hensley’s resignation, is not seeking election.

For two four-year alderman terms up for election, Vice Mayor Doug Hopson and incumbent Alderman Jeff Linville are being challenged by County Commissioner John Mosley and Jonathan C. Miller.

Wine

Referendum on whether to allow wine sales at retail food stores in Unicoi.

Town of Mountain City

Mayor

Lawrence C. Keeble faces Kevin Parsons

Aldermen

Jerry Jordan, Bob Morrison and Jason Panganiban are competing for two available seats.

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

Incumbent Phil Roe faces Democratic nominee Alan Bohms and independent Robert Franklin.