By the numbers: Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout ousted by newcomers Fowler, Wise

Incumbent Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin edged Stout out for third place. Newcomer Todd Fowler led the ticket, and County Commissioner Joe Wise also landed a seat in second place. William (Bud) Hill Jr. rounded out the field in fifth place.
On the school board, newcomer Stacie Kilday Torbett led the pack. Incumbent Tim Belisle finished second and Jonathan Kinnick rounded out the field of winners. Former teacher and principal Bill Smith finished fourth, and Ronald Scott was fifth.
By the numbers:
City Commission (3)
W- Todd Fowler 10,528
W- Joe Wise 8,079
W- Ralph Jay Van Brocklin 7,844
Clayton Stout 6,893
William (Bud) Hill Jr. 3,926
Board of Education(3)
W- Stacie Kilday Torbett 11,597
W- Tim Belisle 9,114
W- Jonathan Kinnick 7,717
Ronald Scott 6,589
Bill Smith 6,557