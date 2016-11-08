Birchfield takes City Council seat in Elizabethton

Voters returned all the other incumbents to another term. That included Mayor Curt Alexander and Jeff Treadway to the City Council. The three school board incumbents: Chairwoman Rita Booher, along with members Phil Isaacs and Grover May were returned to another term. City Judge T.J. Little Jr. beat back a challenge from retired Sessions Court Judge John Walton.

The unofficial results for City Council are: Birchfield 2,598 votes, for 24.9 percent; Alexander 2,478, for 23.75 percent; and Treadway 2,231 votes for 21.38 percent. The three defeated incumbent Bob Cable, who had 1,898 votes for 18.19 percent and Jenett Morgan with 1,199 votes for 11.49 percent. In the City School Board race, Isaacs led the way with 2,665 votes; May received 2,593 votes and Booher had 2,576 votes. Challenger Jeanette Clark had a respectable showing, receiving 2,277 votes. In the judge’s race, Little defeated Walton by a vote of 3,039 to 1,443.

Birchfield is a retired law enforcement officer with the Johnson City Police Department. He has also served as chief of police for Gate City, Va. He has prior political experience as a member of the Elizabethton City School Board.

Birchfield unseated Cable, a retired downtown businessman. He ran a strong race throughout the city, leading the field in every city precinct except West Side, where Alexander finished first and Birchfield second.

“I really appreciate the people for supporting me, it means a lot,” Birchfield said. He said he intends to make Elizabethton “a better place to live and to work and to raise a family.”

Birchfield said he will remain practical and remember that the people put him on the council.

“Common sense goes a long way,” Birchfield said. “I won’t always be right, but I want to do my best.”

Alexander said he was also grateful for his re-election. “I appreciate the voters of Elizabethton for allowing me to serve four more years. I love Elizabethton and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Alexander said it will be a busy time for the council. “We have a lot of water and sewer capital projects, we have to work on the Elizabethton Twins project and a new police chief and working with the school system on their needs.”