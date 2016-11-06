First-time voters profess presidential preferences prior to Election Day

Getting out to vote is much more important than squandering the right by not taking part in what many call a civic duty.

This opinion is top-down at ETSU, as the university’s president, Dr. Brian Noland, gave students a recommendation approximately one month ago in one of his “From My Notepads” video addresses.

“Between now and then, take time to educate yourself on the issues,” he said. “Take time to get informed about these policy challenges facing Johnson City, the state of Tennessee and our nation as a whole. Engage in debate and dialogue with your peers, participate in the myriad of activities student clubs and organizations will host between now and November the eighth.”

Dr. Carla Warner led the charge to get students registered and help provide the activities Noland referenced. Warner, director of ETSU’s Adult, Commuter and Transfer Services office, said the school has helped register about 600 students to vote in recent months. With her help, the ETSU Votes effort has provided open discussions, debate watching and more events related to students receiving information about candidates, how and where to vote, and what to do on Election Day.

“We’re emphasizing students making a plan to fit it in their day, because classes are not dismissed on Tuesday,” Warner said, noting that the Millennium Centre across West State of Franklin Road from the campus will be a polling place for many students. “If you live on campus and you registered your address on campus, that's where you are going to vote.”

In the Quad area behind the Mini Dome on Election Day, there will be a tent with information and giveaways. Later into the night, from 7-10, the Student Government Association will help host an election watching party in the Cave, which is located in the D.P. Culp University Center. Pizza, board games and many televisions with election coverage will abound as results unfold and a new president is elected.

Who that president will be is the intriguing question for many of ETSU’s voters, some of whom are taking part in a presidential election for the first time.

McKenzie Lee, 20, a junior from Rockwood, and Erin Norris, 19, a sophomore from Knoxville, are both voting for Donald Trump.

Because Trump is the candidate who most represents her political view, Norris already pulled the lever for the GOP nominee during the state’s early voting period, which ended Thursday, Nov. 3.

“I believe, at the end of the day, my biggest goal is to not get Hillary Clinton into the White House,” Norris said.

She cited Trump’s acumen as a businessman and his support of pro-life policies as her main reasons for supporting him.

Marco Rubio was the candidate she wishes had gotten the Republican nomination, but she supports Trump, regardless of heated moments the two shared during the primary race.

If one thing is most important to Norris, it’s that people get out to vote, regardless of who gets the vote.

Lee also supported Rubio before supporting Trump, but said he’s the lesser of two evils when compared to Clinton.

According to a Middle Tennessee State University poll, Trump has a 10-point lead on Clinton in the state. Lee, president of ETSU’s Conservative Coalition, said she’s happy that she’s most likely going to back the state’s winner.

“I like being from a red state,” she said. “It’s my first vote, so it’s going to be cool voting for the winner of Tennessee.”

Lee likes Trump’s plans to run the country like a business, his declaration that he’ll repeal Obamacare, support the military and fight the Islamic State with vigor.

On the other end of the two-party spectrum are, Kendyl Gresham, 18, ETSU College Democrats president Catherine Tucker, 21, and communications major Martin Tompkins, 18.

Like Lee and Norris, both Tucker and Gresham started the election season as a supporter of one of the candidates who did not win their party’s nomination. Both backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

Tompkins said he doesn’t choose his friends by which political party or candidate they support, but tends to hang out with more Democrats than Republicans.

For Greshman, it’s extremely important that the women of Tennessee, and the country, support Clinton. She said the Democratic candidate supports Planned Parenthood and LGTB rights, unlike her counterpart, who has boasted about doing things that are consistent with sexual assault.

“I can’t get behind that all,” Gresham said about Trump. “I can’t vote for that.”

Gresham comes from a conservative family in Jacksboro, but she often engages with her parents about topical political issues.

Tucker sees her blue vote in a red state as an important one, because it shows diversity in the state, but admits she wishes her vote mattered more.

“It sucks I can’t be a part of a swing state,” she said. “But it’s my duty and I have to go and do that.”

She disagrees with claims made by people like Lee and Norris that the country should be run like a business.

Science Hill High School senior Christopher Hill is not yet in college, but has plans to either attend ETSU or Middle Tennessee State University to pursue pharmacy school. Having just turned 18, Hill has been preparing for this presidential vote for months, educating himself on each candidate’s respective stances and watching each of the debates.

Hill said he sees a lot of his fellow seniors voting exactly in line with the views of their parents, but he hopes they’ll be able to come to their own conclusions.

“They just repeat what their parents say and aren’t able to form their own opinions,” Hill said.

But, they do vote, and that’s something that’s important to the future pharmacist.

“Everybody needs to get out there and express their right to vote,” he said.

Regardless of how the election results shake out, Warner said she’s extremely proud of ETSU’s student body with the way they’ve organized to get out to vote and support the disbursement of election information.

“It makes me feel proud of what we're doing at ETSU, and it makes me hopeful for our future leaders,” she said. “It's been really good.”

