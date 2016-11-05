logo
Tea Party to hold meet-and-greet for state Sen. Green

Contributed To The Press • Today at 4:39 PM

The Tri-Cities Tea Party will hold a meet-and-greet reception for state Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3-5:30 p.m. at 5036 N. Roan St., Johnson City, one mile north of Zak’s Furniture on Highway 36.

Green, who the group says is a strong supporter of the right-to-life movement, served in Iraq when Saddam Hussein was captured and interrogated him for six hours. He wrote a book about the experience titled “A Night with Saddam.” The book will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Green is considering a run for Tennessee governor in the next election and will be listening to concerns and gauging people’s needs in a governor at the event, organizers say.

Refreshments will be served. Call 423-477-8299 for more information.

