Tea Party to hold meet-and-greet for state Sen. Green

Green, who the group says is a strong supporter of the right-to-life movement, served in Iraq when Saddam Hussein was captured and interrogated him for six hours. He wrote a book about the experience titled “A Night with Saddam.” The book will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Green is considering a run for Tennessee governor in the next election and will be listening to concerns and gauging people’s needs in a governor at the event, organizers say.

Refreshments will be served. Call 423-477-8299 for more information.