Reminder: Early voting ends Thursday

Early voting locations:
Washington County
Locations: Washington County Courthouse at 100 Main St., Jonesborough; the Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Ave., Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carter County
Location: Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Unicoi County
Location: Unicoi County Election Commission office, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
Johnson County
Election Commission Office, 158 Election Avenue, Mountain City.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sullivan County
Locations: Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville, the National Guard Armory in Bristol, and the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport.
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.