Election 2016

Reminder: Early voting ends Thursday

Johnson City Press • Today at 4:39 PM

If you plan to cast your ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day, remember the clock is ticking. Early voting will end Thursday in Tennessee.

Early voting locations:

Washington County

Locations: Washington County Courthouse at 100 Main St., Jonesborough; the Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Ave., Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Area.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carter County

Location: Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unicoi County

Location: Unicoi County Election Commission office, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Johnson County

Election Commission Office, 158 Election Avenue, Mountain City.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sullivan County

Locations: Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville, the National Guard Armory in Bristol, and the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

