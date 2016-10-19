Trump running mate Pence says debate will focus on 'bigger things'

The Republican presidential nominee still used a Wednesday rally in Durango, Colorado, to hammer the Democratic nominee with a litany of familiar Republican attacks.

But Pence told hundreds of Donald Trump supporters that “this election is about a lot bigger things than her small ethics.”

He cited national security, the economy and Supreme Court appointments, and he said he expects those issues “are going to be talked about tonight.

Pence plans to attend the Las Vegas debate.

Tim Kaine, though, is predicting a “scorched-earth” debate performance from Trump.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee said running mate Hillary Clinton will be cool and collected in the face of Trump’s likely insults and histrionics.

Kaine made the comments at a campaign rally in Springfield, Ohio, where he called Trump a “bully.”

Both presidential campaigns have been using their debate guests as a tool to try to get inside their rivals’ heads.

Trump is bringing Barack Obama’s half-brother, Malik Obama, a Trump supporter. Clinton is bringing frequent Trump critic and billionaire Mark Cuban and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman.

At the second debate Trump invited women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of sexually harassing or assaulting them.