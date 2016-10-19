Elizabethton city elections add interest to presidential election

“We have a good flow, things are going smoothly” said Doug Buckles, Election Commission chairman.

This marks the first presidential election since the Election Commission moved from its former office on the second floor of the Carter County Courthouse to the new office at 116 Holston Ave. The move has proven to be a good one, since the polling location is closer to the parking lots and it is all on one floor, so voters don’t have to go up an elevator.

The new location proved itself on Wednesday, as 723 voters had already cast their ballot in person by the closing minutes of the first day, with several voters still lining up at the closing time of 4 p.m. That was about 100 voters more than the 629 that voted on the first day of the last presidential election in 2012.

In addition to those votes, the Election Commission has already received 276 absentee ballots and another 87 votes have been cast at area nursing homes.

The presidential election is the main reason for the local voter interest, but there is also several races in the Elizabethton municipal elections that are drawing interest.

Three City Council incumbents, Curt Alexander, Bob Cable and Jeff Treadway are seeking re-election. They are challenged by two other candidates, Kim Birchfield and Jenett Morgan.

There are also three incumbents seeking re-election to the Elizabethton City School Board — Rita Booher, Phil Isaacs and Dr. Grover May. All three began their career with an interest in ensuring their own children had the best education experience possible. The three said their interest in the board’s activities has increased over time and they are interested in seeing the projects started during their tenure completed. At the top of the list is the expansion and renovation of T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

The incumbents face a challenge from Jeannette Clark, who also has an interest in making the school system better for her family. In her case it is her granddaughter, who attends T.A. Dugger. Clark has over 30 years experience as a nurse, most of it in leadership roles. Clark said she approves of the five-year plan developed by the school system, but said she felt her expertise in the problem-solving processes nurses are involved with will help the administration to achieve success in carrying out its plan.

Booher has been on the board for 10 years, since she first won an election to replace Dr. Robert Sams. She has served as chairwoman for the past four years. At the start of her career she was a leader in the referendum to pass a half cent increase in the local option sales tax. That half cent has been the funding source for most of the big projects the school system has completed over the past decade.

“I really enjoy working with this board and with this administration,” Booher said.

While Booher is involved in primary and secondary education in her role as a board member, she is involved in higher education in her professional career. She is the associate director of summer programs and campus visits at Milligan College.

Isaacs said he enjoys his service on the board and the relationship he has developed with his fellow board members. While the school system is a multimillion dollar investment for the city and one of its top employers, the size of the system is nothing he has not faced before. He is the former manager of the Elizabethton Electric System, which provides electric service to much of Carter County.

May is a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. He practices with State of Franklin OB/GYN specialists in Johnson City.

In addition to her 30-plus years of experience in nursing, Clark also has a doctorate in Bible studies from Upper Room Bible College and Seminary in Greene County. She is also a member of the last class to graduate from Douglas High School.

Elizabethton voters will also decide who will be judge of Municipal Court. Both candidates are experienced judges. The court normally handles traffic offenses and building code violations. It does not handle criminal charges, except in some juvenile driving offenses.

The incumbent is T.J. Little, who has been the judge for 10 years. While the court does not handle criminal cases, he has been involved in some difficult decisions. One of his most difficult was his discovery that the city had not been sending litigation tax to the state for many years. He worked out the problem and the city has been following state procedures since then.

His opponent is John Walton, who served as Carter County Sessions Court judge for 16 years. His experience included holding preliminary hearings for many of the most serious cases handled in Carter County during that time. Prior to his time of the bench, Walton had a private practice and was attorney for the city of Elizabethton.