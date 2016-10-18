Rigged election? State and local election officials say voting process is secure

They cited “media requests regarding the election process, specifically the threat of voter fraud and/or election rigging,” as they reason for calling the conference, which the Times-News monitored by teleconference call.

“These are important topics to discuss as we hope every Tennessean will consider voting early beginning Wednesday,” the press conference announcement read, in part.

Hargett and Goins said Tennessee’s 95 counties have safe and secure voting systems in place, noting that although different types of voting equipment may be used by individual counties, all were chosen and approved by bipartisan election officials at the local and state level. More importantly, they said, no county in Tennessee uses voting machines that are in any way connected to the Internet — and their offices have no reason to believe the state’s election office or any county election office in Tennessee has been “hacked.”

