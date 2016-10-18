Jenett Morgan seeks City Council seat

Morgan said she first became interested in the city government when there were several increases in the water rates. She began attending council meetings in order to find out the cause of the increases. She soon found another thing she did not like, pay increases for several department heads that she felt were too high.

Since then, Morgan has been faithful in her attendance at council meetings and frequently takes advantage of the time for citizens to speak to express her concerns and opposition to some city matters.

Some of those include the discussion on changing the future location for the new police headquarters from downtown to the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. “It should be centrally located,” Morgan said. “Besides, they spent thousands of dollars to buy the old Ritchie warehouse for the station and then spent thousands on blueprints. Now they are going to have to spend thousands more on new blueprints if they go to the airport. That is money down the drain.”

She said she is in favor of giving citizens more of a say in their government. “I would like to see the citizens have a vote anytime the city wants to spend a large amount of money,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she has several other ideas to make the city better, but she wanted to keep them under wraps for the time being. “I want them to ask themselves, ‘what is she up to now.’ ”