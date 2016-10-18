Jeff Treadway served on County Commission and City Council

He served as a city representative on the Carter County Commission for three terms, which comprised 12 years. He was also a small businessman in Elizabethton for several years. Treadway is also a retired officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve. On the civilian side, Treadway is an experienced safety professional.

Despite his record of past achievement, Treadway’s vision is on the future. He said that vision is for a “vital and growing community for the future.” While most candidates say they will promote the bringing of jobs to Elizabethton, Treadway goes further by saying he is “committed to an educated and employable workforce.”

He said he is willing to listen and consider all viewpoints on vital issues facing Elizabethton and seeks innovative solutions to difficult problems.

As a councilman, Treadway said he is dedicated to providing high quality services to all the citizens of Elizabethton.

Treadway holds a bachelor of science degree in biology. He has a master’s in management.