Elizabethton mayor seeks another term

‘We still have a few projects I want to see get done,” Alexander said about his reason for seeking another term. Alexander said he is proud of the recent move of the city to a regional economic development organization, which includes neighboring cities and counties.

“I think this will yield better results in the future,” he said.

With two small children, Alexander said “I have a vested interest in helping to make this a great city to live and work in and to raise a family.”

Alexander pointed to several accomplishments the city has made during his time on the council

“We have rebuilt all of the Electric Department substations at a cost of $31.5 million,” he said. Other major expenditures he listed included $12 million in capital improvements for the Elizabethton City School System and $8 million for upgrades to the water and sewer infrastructure. On the other side of the balance sheet, Alexander said the city has saved over $1 million by refinancing its debt at a lower interest rate.

In his private life, Alexander is a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments and a certified financial planner. He also serves as an adjunct faculty instructor of accounting and finance at East Tennessee State University.

Alexander is a graduate of ETSU, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in business administration.