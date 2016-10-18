Early voting begins Wednesday

These locations include the ground floor of the Jonesborough Courthouse at 100 Main St., the Washington County Health Department at 219 Princeton Ave., and the Johnson City Fire Station 8 at the 106 Gray Commons Area.

Voting takes place at these spots from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day of early voting is Nov. 3.

Registration for voters ended on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For more information, call the Washington County Election Commission at 753-1688 or visit the commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.

In Carter County, the early voting location for the federal, state and local elections will be the Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave., Elizabethton. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

In Unicoi County, early votes may be cast at the Unicoi County Election Commission office, 106 Nolichucky Ave., Erwin.

Hours:

Wednesday–Friday, Oct 19–21: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 22: 9 a.m.–noon

Monday–Friday, Oct 24–28: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 29: 9 a.m.–noon

Monday, Oct 31: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tuesday–Thursday, Nov 1–3: 9 a.m.–6 p.m

In Johnson County, early voting will take place at the Election Commission Office, 158 Election Avenue, Mountain City. The office hours for voting are Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 22, and October 29, from 8a.m. to noon.

In Sullivan County, early voting will be held at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville, the National Guard Armory in Bristol, and the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport. Hours vary by location.