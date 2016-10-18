Carter County early voting starts today

“Voters should be sure and bring a photograph ID,” said Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections. “They should also be patient because the lines will probably be long.”

Voting hours in Carter County will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The race that has the most attention is the presidential election. Donald Trump is the Republican candidate and Hillary Clinton is the Democratic candidate. The ballot will also contain five third party candidates: Roque de la Fuente, Gary Johnson, Alyson Kennedy, Mike Smith, and Jill Stein. The only other federal contest is for 1st Congressional District representative between incumbent Republican Phil Roe and two challengers: Democrat Alan Bohms and independent Robert D. Franklin.

There are three contests at the state level. Republican Jon Lundburg is unopposed in his bid to succeed retiring Ron Ramsey in the 4th Senatorial District. Incumbent Republican John B. Holsclaw Jr. is unopposed in the 4th House District. In the 3rd House District, incumbent Republican Timothy Hill is challenged by independent Gary Kawula.

There are three municipal races for Elizabethton voters to decide. Three seats are up on the City Council and incumbents Curt Alexander, Bob Cable and Jeff Treadway are seeking re-election. They are challenged by Kim Birchfield and Jenett Morgan.

Three incumbents are also seeking re-election to the Elizabethton City School Board. They are: Rita Booher, Phil Isaacs and Grover May. They face a challenge from Jeannette Clark.

Incumbent Municipal Judge T.J. Little is facing retired Sessions Court Judge John Walton.