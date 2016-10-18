Cable has long history of civic work

Cable is now retired from his career as a downtown merchant, but for years his Ledford’s Upholstery was a focal point of community discussion and the headquarters from which Cable organized and planned city parades and observances.

He is remembered for bringing back a Fourth of July parade to the downtown area after its 30-year absence. Those parades remain the parades that attracted the largest crowds in the city’s history.

Cable also coordinated some of the annual downtown Christmas parades and several lightings of the 78-foot-tall Fraser fir growing in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House.

One of his most permanent legacies has been his work placing new signs on top of Lynn Mountain, which proclaim “Merry Christmas” and displays of a Christmas tree and three crosses for Easter. He recalled working with the plant manager of what is now NCI Buildings to create the large steel letters and with the Elizabethton Electric System to wire and install the letters on top of the mountain. He said NCI donated the cost of material and labor, valued at $1,800.

On the council, Cable’s primary interest continues to be the civic life of the community, including its attractiveness. He said if re-elected, he will continue to work “to get the junk cleaned up from some places.” He also wants to see the vegetation around the mill race on Edwards Island Park trimmed as much as allowed by a wetlands agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He also wants to have a restroom facility built in the park next to Joe O’Brien Field.

Cable is also proud of his achievement of being the oldest member ever to sit on the council. “I am 79, pushing 80, and I am also the oldest person ever to run for City Council.”