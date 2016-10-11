Tea party leader White supports Trump through controversies and bad poll numbers

As the East Tennessee Chairman for Donald Trump, White is clear with her reasons for going with the billionaire businessman over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“With Hillary, America is on the road to total collapse; with Trump, we will rebuild America,” White said in an email to the Press. “My answer is without any reservation, ‘yes,’ because I am tired of the way America is heading and I want my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be safe.

“Our freedoms are at stake in this election and one of the biggest freedoms that Hillary wants to take away is our right to keep and bear arms. She has said it and she will do it.”

According to a new NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll — conducted during the weekend before the second presidential debate — Clinton has a double-digit lead over Trump. The poll’s numbers show 46 percent of voters are in support of Clinton; whereas Trump has the support of 35 percent.

This doesn’t phase White, who said she also carries the claim of being one of the founders of the National Tea Party for Trump organization. Even with recent poll numbers and controversies, including the recent release of a 2005 video in which Trump says he believes he could use his high level of celebrity to grope the genitals of women without their permission, White is still in support of her candidate.

Repeating the label Trump applied to his words in Sunday’s debate, White said the kind of “locker-room talk” Trump used is “gossip, drama and spicy details” used by the Clinton campaign to divert from the truth. White said what Trump said is common among male politicians, that no national politician is exempt from what she calls “sin.”

“It would be my guess that there are no politicians in Tennessee or in Washington, D.C., without sexual sin, either committed or those who have had thoughts about it or other thoughts not pleasing to God,” she said.

White equated Trump’s comments — which some are calling criminal sexual assault — to thoughts of unfaithfulness and lust.

“If Trump's comments were criminal, which is a joke, our jails would not hold all of those criminals,” she said. “And I guess many women who have expressed words about certain men and their ‘attributes’ would need to be in jail also, and then the women who have called other women filthy names, as Hillary has done, should share the same jail cells!”

Locally, White said she doesn’t support politicians’ decisions to raise taxes to pay for East Tennessee State University’s proposed fine and performing arts center. She contended most taxpayers will never visit that facility and it’s a penalization of the area’s working people. Her solution would be to charge an admittance fee instead.

On the national level, White said our representatives aren’t strong enough on illegal immigration. She said Congress continues to raise the national debt limit and American tax rates go up because of it.

Many attempts to reach Sharon Fletcher Boreing — president of the Washington County Republican Women group — for comment on this story over two days were unsuccessful.

