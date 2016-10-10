Roe calls Trump's comments about women 'disgusting,' dodges question about continued support

But when pressed on if he continues to support Trump, Roe did not immediately answer the direct question. Communications director Tiffany McGuffee Haverly provided Roe’s response via email.

"As the grandfather of two young girls, I find Donald Trump's comments disgusting, inappropriate and reprehensible,” Roe said. “I always taught my sons that women should be treated with respect — period. Like many Americans, in the days leading up to this election, I will be doing a lot of prayerful consideration. Hillary Clinton is not the right direction for our country, but there is no excuse for Donald Trump's words and actions."

Over the weekend, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam was among several high profile GOP officials to deny Trump their support. Haslam called for Trump to step down from the Republican ticket, saying he would write another Republican if Trump remained the nominee.

In August, Roe (R-1st District) told a gathering of the Carter County Republican Party that despite Trump’s “stupid” statements on other issues, local voters should support Trump.

“It is either the Hillary Clinton train or the Donald Trump train. I want to be on the Trump train,” he said at the time.

In June, Roe met with Johnson City Press editors and reporters, also indicating his support for Trump.

“If Trump is elected, it means I’ve got a chance,” Roe said during the meeting about his continuing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “If Hillary (Hillary Clinton, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) is elected, I have no chance.”

