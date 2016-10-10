ETSU Women's Studies professor: Trump's comments pass litmus test for criminal sexual assault

Then, she watched it again. And then again, always listening very closely to the language Trump used in his conversation with “Today” show host Billy Bush.

Thompson’s conclusion was far from in line with what Trump has since called “locker room talk.”

“The behavior that he described in that video meets the litmus test for sexual assault,” Thompson said Monday. “He described not only things he was thinking of, but things that he did.”

The ETSU professor said Trump’s remarks are not what’s spoken about in Buccaneer locker rooms, pointing to the school’s push in recent years to fight against sexual assault, violence against women and a general better level of education when it comes to these matters.

“It’s On Us,” was a campaign that had student-athletes across the country pledging to take a stand against sexual assault that affects both men and women. Buccaneer athletes filmed their pledges for an ETSU video.

Neither Kay White, president of the Tri-Cities Tea Party and a major Trump supporter, nor Sharon Fletcher Boreing, president of the Washington County Republican Women, could be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, provided a comment on what Trump said in that video, but would not respond to questions about whether he continued to support Trump as the nominee — even as many of his colleagues and fellow politicians have pulled their support.

“As the grandfather of two young girls, I find Donald Trump's comments disgusting, inappropriate and reprehensible,” Roe said. “I always taught my sons that women should be treated with respect — period. Like many Americans, in the days leading up to this election, I will be doing a lot of prayerful consideration. Hillary Clinton is not the right direction for our country, but there is no excuse for Donald Trump's words and actions."

In a recent meeting with the Johnson City Press, Roe marked repealing the Affordable Care Act — or “Obamacare” — as a priority, saying he had a chance of doing that with a Trump presidency; whereas he wouldn’t have the same opportunity if Hillary Clinton was the president.

In August, Roe told a gathering of the Carter County Republican Party that despite Trump’s “stupid” statements on other issues, local voters should support Trump.

“It is either the Hillary Clinton train or the Donald Trump train. I want to be on the Trump train,” Roe said at the time.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam joined several high profile GOP officials in denying Trump their support. Haslam called for Trump to step down from the Republican ticket, saying he would write in another Republican if Trump remained the nominee.

Thompson said as a professor, what she does is teach her students how to think critically but doesn’t tell them what to think.

“What I can't do and will not do, I don't speak out about how someone should or not vote,” she said.

The local Democratic Resource Center also decided not to provide response on Trump’s comments, but did suggest a strategy for how voters vote on Nov. 8.

“The DRC has no comments on this issue,” the center said in a statement. “We hope that the voters will vote with their values and conscience in the upcoming election for the highest office in the land."

