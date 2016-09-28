State official says Hawkins Co. commissioner incriminated himself in Sunshine Law violation

A resolution introduced during Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting by Budget Committee Chairman Shane Bailey called for the county to apply for a Tennessee Waste Reduction Grant not to exceed $200,000.

That grant would cover 60 percent of the cost of two new trucks used to haul recyclables from the convenience centers to the recycling center.

Linkous, who chairs the commission’s Solid Waste Committee, made a motion to table the resolution, which would have essentially killed the county’s opportunity to receive the grant because the deadline to file the application is Saturday.

