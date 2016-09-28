logo
Sunshine Law

State official says Hawkins Co. commissioner incriminated himself in Sunshine Law violation

Jeff Bobo, NET News Service • Today at 1:58 PM

ROGERSVILLE — While some were trying to figure out why Hawkins County Commissioner Mark Linkous was attempting to kill a solid waste grant application Monday evening, they may not have realized he had also incriminated himself in a Sunshine Law violation.

A resolution introduced during Monday’s Hawkins County Commission meeting by Budget Committee Chairman Shane Bailey called for the county to apply for a Tennessee Waste Reduction Grant not to exceed $200,000.

That grant would cover 60 percent of the cost of two new trucks used to haul recyclables from the convenience centers to the recycling center.

Linkous, who chairs the commission’s Solid Waste Committee, made a motion to table the resolution, which would have essentially killed the county’s opportunity to receive the grant because the deadline to file the application is Saturday.

More on the Sunshine Law issue from the Kingsport Times-News.

