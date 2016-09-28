GOP lawmaker seeks probe into alleged abuse in Speaker Harwell's office

In a letter emailed to The Tennessean late Tuesday night, Rep. Billy Spivey, R-Lewisburg, called for an immediate investigation into mental and emotional abuses perpetrated by House Clerk Joe McCord against a Legislative Plaza employee over "an extended period of time."

The allegation from a fellow Republican comes as Harwell and House leadership continues to stave off criticism for their handling of the allegations of harassment by now-expelled lawmaker Jeremy Durham.

Spivey's letter contained a second-hand account of incidents involving a woman only known as Staffer 1.

