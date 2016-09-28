Deal reached to keep US government running, help Flint

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the breakthrough on Flint “will help unlock” the short-term government spending bill, which has been stalled in the Senate.

“We should be able to move this through, I believe,” Ryan, R-Wis., said at the Economic Club of Washington.

The deal would avert a potential federal shutdown and comes just three days before the midnight deadline to keep the government open. It caps a lengthy battle over Zika spending, a months’ long struggle over Flint, and late pressure to provide flood aid the Louisiana. The politicking and power plays enormously complicated what should have been a routine measure to avoid an election-eve government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that he is “hopeful that we will soon reach an agreement with our Democratic colleagues to move forward” on the stopgap spending bill measure and Zika aid.

Top Senate Democrat Harry Reid of Nevada said the agreement was “a step in the right direction,” though he griped that the funding won’t flow right away.

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats and a dozen of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans joined to block the temporary spending bill. Democrats said help for Flint and its lead-contaminated water had to advance immediately and they were not willing to accept a promise that it will come after the election.

The Flint measure, set for a vote Wednesday as an amendment to a separate water projects bill, would authorize $170 million to help Flint and other cities with water emergencies. The actual funding would be provided after the election in the final version of the water measure.

Charges of racism and campaign-season antagonism between Republicans and Democrats had slowed efforts to pass the spending measure. Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee, Flint’s congressman, had accused Republicans of ignoring the plight of predominantly black Flint because Republicans would not permit a vote on a Senate aid package to deliver the money now.

But Wednesday morning Kildee issued a statement that called Wednesday’s vote on the non-binding $170 million promise “a step forward to ensuring that Flint families get the resources they need to recover from this crisis.”

The House was expected to vote on the water legislation containing the Flint provision on Wednesday. The amendment represents a bipartisan agreement authorizing the funding, but the actual money would await the final House-Senate version of the bill after the November election.

The spending bill also contains $500 million to help Louisiana and other states rebuild from recent floods and full-year funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Democrats argued it’s unfair that the water crisis in Flint has gone on for more than a year with no assistance, while Louisiana and other states are getting $500 million for floods that occurred just last month. Democrats have played a strong hand in the negotiations and had leverage because Republicans controlling the House and Senate were eager to avoid a politically harmful shutdown at midnight Friday.

McConnell has made numerous concessions in weeks of negotiations on the measure, agreeing, for instance, to drop contentious provisions tied to Zika funding that led Democrats to filibuster prior Zika measures this summer and earlier this month. A provision to make Planned Parenthood ineligible for new anti-Zika funding for Puerto Rico was dropped, as was a provision to ease pesticide regulations under the Clean Water Act. A $400 million package of spending cuts added to the measure is no longer controversial.

The stopgap spending bill would keep the government running through Dec. 9 and provide $1.1 billion in long-delayed funding to fight the spread of the Zika virus and develop a vaccine and improved tests to detect it. Zika can cause can cause grave birth defects.