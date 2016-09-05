Trump says many 'loved' immigration speech

Speaking to reporters on his private plane in Ohio Monday, Trump said of his tough talk on immigration, “Some people loved it; A lot of people loved it.”

The Republican nominee has come under heavy criticism for flip-flopping on the issue of immigration. Some Hispanic leaders who have been advising his campaign also said they feel betrayed after his long-awaited immigration speech that definitively ruled out a pathway to legal status for people living in the country illegally.

Trump said Monday, “We had a very big crowd. It was unbelievably enthusiastic.”

The speech was delivered on the heels of his visit to Mexico, where he held a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. The two said they discussed a number of issues on that visit, but not Trump’s controversial proposal to have Mexico pay for a border wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

1:20 p.m.

Donald Trump says he plans to take part in all three presidential debates against rival Hillary Clinton.

The Republican nominee was rumored to be considering skipping at least one of the debates. But he told journalists aboard his private plan in Ohio on Monday that only something along the lines of a hurricane or natural disaster would keep him from participating.

“I look forward to the debates,” Trump told reporters, saying he regards them as “an important element of what we’re doing.”

As for preparation, Trump says he does not believe in doing mock debates, as is tradition for many candidates, saying, “I’ve seen people do so much prep work that when they get out there they can’t speak.”

The first debate between the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees is scheduled to take place on Monday Sept. 26.

1:20 p.m.

Donald Trump has allowed a handful of journalists on his private airplane on the same day that his rival Hillary Clinton invited journalist to join her on her new campaign plane for the first time.

Trump spoke with journalists Monday in Ohio before leaving his morning stop in Cleveland for Youngstown.

The Cleveland Airport offered a glimpse of how critical the fight for Ohio has become in the lead-up to the general election, as airplanes for both party nominees and their running mates were parked on the tarmac Monday morning.

Trump told reporters that he is open to inviting them on his plane more often. The billionaire businessman has repeatedly criticized Clinton for not holding a news conference since last year.

1:00 p.m.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager says there is a “very organized” effort underway to target Democrats in Ohio and beyond.

Kellyanne Conway said Monday that “voters who traditionally have not voted Republican or haven’t even voted in a very long time seem to be coming out to support” Trump and his message.

Trump was in Cleveland on Labor Day with Democratic Mayor Tom Coyne, of Brook Park, Ohio, who said he supported Trump in this spring’s Republican primary and would vote for him this fall.

Conway said Coyne’s support for Trump is “just one example of what’s happening across this country.”

12:25 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton is warning organized labor that Donald Trump’s economic policies would cause millions of Americans to lose their jobs.

Clinton campaigned Monday for his wife, Hillary Clinton, at a United Auto Workers picnic in Detroit after walking in a Labor Day parade.

He said that when the country last adopted Republican policies that cut taxes on the rich and raised the debt, “it didn’t work out too well for us.”

Bill Clinton says his wife’s economic plan would create 10.5 million jobs while Trump’s would cut 3.5 million jobs. He is urging union members to support Hillary Clinton “because she has the best ideas.”

He questions Trump’s leadership and says his visit last week to Mexico “damaged America in every serious country in the world.” He says Trump played nice only to return home “to dump on them” for his own political benefit.

12:05 p.m.

Donald Trump says he would have refused to meet with Chinese officials if they treated him like they treated President Barack Obama over the weekend.

The Republican presidential highlighted the issue as he met with labor leaders Monday in suburban Cleveland.

Trump noted that Obama couldn’t use his traditional staircase to exit Air Force One when he arrived in China over the weekend. The president used an alternative exit instead, something Trump described as “a metal staircase in the back of the plane.”

Trump called it “a sign of such disrespect.”

“If that were me,” Trump said, “I’d say, ‘You know what folks, I respect you a lot, let’s close the doors, let’s get out of here.‘”

Obama has downplayed the issue.

11:55 a.m.

Donald Trump says America’s manufacturing jobs are “going to hell.”

The Republican presidential nominee blamed the Obama administration for allowing companies to move jobs to Mexico. He also lashed out at the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership as “a catastrophe.”

The New York billionaire made the comments during a Monday round table discussion with labor leaders in suburban Cleveland.

He’s spending Labor Day campaigning alongside running mate Mike Pence in battleground Ohio.

The pair met with about a dozen current and retired union members, including teamsters, steelworkers, plumbers, police patrolmen and firefighters.

Trump noted that he’s often best known for immigration, but he’s also focused on jobs and the economy.

“We’re going to stop companies from leaving,” Trump vowed. He said it’s going to be “so easy.”

9:55 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden says there’s still work to be done to revive the American economy.

Campaigning in Pittsburgh Monday alongside vice presidential hopeful Tim Kaine, Biden told a crowd of union workers that the policies of President George W. Bush deeply hurt the economy and crippled job growth.

He said the Obama administration “got the truck outta the ditch,” but that it’s still not going as fast as it could be.

9:45 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden is praising Tim Kaine, his possible successor, as a man who is highly qualified for the job and capable of handling any challenge that Hillary Clinton may throw his way.

Biden joined Kaine in Pittsburgh for a Labor Day event Monday, where they addressed several hundred union workers.

He said, “Hillary is really going to need him...because the plate is so full.”

Biden said Kaine has more experience that any vice presidential nominee in the past, something Democrats frequently say about Clinton in her quest for the presidency. He said he expects Clinton and Kaine to build a partnership similar to the one he’s built with President Barack Obama, if they are elected.

Biden also described Kaine as a strong friend of organized labor, saying “no one has to tell Tim who built this country.”

9:20 a.m.

Tim Kaine is making Labor Day personal as he campaigns alongside Vice President Joe Biden, the man he hopes to replace in the White House.

Speaking to a crowd of several hundred in Pittsburgh Monday, Kaine shared the story of his father’s iron-welding business in Kansas City. He told supporters his father built a “partnership” with his employees, teaching Kaine and his brothers the value of shared prosperity.

He said Democrats believe in management and unions working together, not against each other.

Hillary Clinton’s father also ran a small business. Kaine said that as the children of business owners, both he and Clinton have a unique perspective toward the value of labor.

He said, “We haven’t been sitting in an ivory tower.”

Biden is also expected to speak at the Pittsburgh rally.

8:00 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is traveling aboard a new Boeing 737 campaign plane for the first time this Labor Day.

Clinton was flying to events in Ohio and Illinois on Monday in a light blue-and-white campaign plane with her press corps.

The plane has Clinton’s slogan “Stronger Together” on the side and her “H‘‘ logo on the tail.

Clinton has traveled mostly by private jet during the campaign and has not held a formal news conference with journalists since December 2015 in Iowa.

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are making competing Labor Day pitches in Ohio, setting the stage for a critical month in their testy presidential campaign.

The Republican real estate mogul is joining running mate Mike Pence at a morning round-table discussion with union members in Cleveland. The Democratic nominee plans to arrive in the city for a Labor Day festival with union leaders and workers.

Trump is also expected to campaign at a fair in Youngstown, Ohio, in a nod to the state’s role as a make-or-break proving ground for Republican presidential candidates.

Labor Day has traditionally been the kickoff to the fall campaign. Both Clinton and Trump have been locked in an intense back-and-forth throughout the summer.