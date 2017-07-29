Special Edition Photos: A Day in the Life

Johnson City - Jonesborough - Elizabethton

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

We find it hard to fathom just how much happens in a given day in any community, much less one as complex and diverse as the greater Johnson City area. People go about their daily lives, usually without much fanfare or attention. They work, plan, eat, play, exercise, study, and squeeze in time with friends and family.

New lives come into the world. Parents drop their kids off at daycare. Dispatchers handle 911 calls. Pastors hold prayer meetings. Pet lovers walk their dogs.

Life is not 9 to 5. Our streets do not roll up after dark. This community is bustling 24 hours every day. Hospitals, factories, retail stores, restaurants, pubs, fire stations and police offices are still going long after many of us have clocked out for the day.

Your day most always is not built around big, watershed events. It’s built on smaller moments — the hugs, the laughs, the calls, the food, the tasks and the conversations.

So to celebrate our way of life here in Northeast Tennessee, we set out to capture some of those moments on Wednesday, July 12. Knowing there was no way we could get to them all, we asked our reporters to visit as many places as possible.

We found Jason Carmack, Jake Jennings and Anthony McCool bowling at midnight; Sarah Boggs serving late-night bacon cheese fries at Mid City Grill; the Daylight Donuts crew making the morning’s first donuts; Heather Whitley waiting for the bus; the ROMEO Club enjoying breakfast; a WINGS Air Rescue crew landing a helicopter; and retired Navy seaman David Bradley chatting in downtown Johnson City.

We saw dozens of people staying fit with yoga in Founders Park, kids exercising on the basketball court at Carver Park, others cooling off on the Splash Pad at Rotary Park, actors rehearsing “All Shook Up” at the Johnson City Community Theatre, diners eating at the Haven of Mercy, and the Johnson City Cardinals paying their respects to the American flag.

And since our staff could not be everywhere we needed to see, we received valuable contributions from Milligan College, East Tennessee State University and Mountain States Health Alliance. They offered us a new mother cuddling her infant child, nurses tending to an incubator in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, medical students in a Patient Simulation Lab and more.

This special edition may not represent everything that happened that on that hot summer day, but we think we found more than just a few slices of life.

Please enjoy our 24-hour trip through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Elizabethton.

Sam Watson

Content Director

Johnson City Press