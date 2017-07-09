This Week's Best Shots: Photos from our readers

All skill levels are welcome as long as the image is in clear focus. Be sure to include the who, what, when and where of each photo. Also include a telephone number, a contact name and city of residence. Submissions without this information will not be published. So that we may print as many reader photos as possible in Best Shots, limit your entries to one per month.

We welcome and encourage you to submit your “Best Shot” to bestshot@johnsoncitypress.com, or bring it by our offices, located at 204 W. Main St., Johnson City.