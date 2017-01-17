logo

Best Shot

Best Shots: January 17, 2017

Contributed To The Press • Today at 12:00 AM

You, too, can take your best shot on a digital camera and send it to the Johnson City Press. The best of the best will be published in upcoming editions and in our online photo galleries here on JohnsonCityPress.com.

All skill levels are welcome as long as the image is in clear focus. Be sure to include the who, what, when and where of each photo. Also include a telephone number, a contact name and city of residence. Submissions without this information will not be published. So that we may print as many reader photos as possible in Best Shots, limit your entries to one per month.

We welcome and encourage you to submit your “Best Shot” to bestshot@johnsoncitypress.com, or bring it by our offices, located at 204 W. Main St., Johnson City.

