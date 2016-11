The idea for the new wreath came from Rusty Barnett, deputy fire chief of the Elizabethton Fire Department. The concept was turned into reality by the workers at Felty-Roland Florists. The big wreath was finally hauled to the shore upstream from the bridge. It was loaded onto a raft provided by the Carter County Rescue Squad.

The new wreath has 400 light bulbs, 13 ornaments and the biggest bow ever made at Felty-Roland.