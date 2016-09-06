More Sites
Times News
Legals
Games
Local Ads
TV Listings
INFO
My Profile
Subscribe
Logout
Photos
Sections
/ Search
Subscribe
Info
+ Help
Help
Celebration Forms info
Corrections
FAQs
Submit A News Tip
Write a Letter to the Editor
Info
Advertise With Us
Carrier Application
Contact Us
Deadlines and Policies
Statewide Public Notices
Subscribe
Legal
Comment Policy
Copyright Information
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Jonesborough Herald & Tribune
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain City Tomahawk
The Erwin Record
Now
Photos
Home
All Updates
Quick
Obituaries
Arrested
Focus Health
Mountain Hops
Local News
Legal Notices
Read the E-JCPress
MAIN
|
+
News
Local
Business
Courts
Education
History
Law Enforcement
Nation
Politics
State
Weather
|
+
Opinion
Blog
Column
Editorial
Letter to the Editor
|
+
Announcements
Anniversary
Community
Engagement
Obituary
Wedding
|
+
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Golf
Motorsports
Softball
Track & Field
|
+
Entertainment
Art & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
GoTri Events
Music
|
+
Lifestyle
Cooking
Faith
Health & Fitness
Hobbies & Interests
Pets
|
+
Classifieds + More
Autos
Boats
Classifieds
Homes
Jobs
Rentals
More
Photos
Videos
Newsletter Signup
Member Rewards
Games & Puzzles
Local Ads
Special Sections
Best Shots
Best Shots: September 6, 2016
• Today at 12:00 AM
Recommended for You
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Get Email Newsletters
Like Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Add Us On Google+
RSS Feeds
Most Commented Stories
Johnson City Press Videos