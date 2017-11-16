WCJC Animal Shelter, November 16 - VIDEO

At present, though, they are much more than full.

The shelter has taken in 22 dogs that were removed from a home in the area, and all the dogs have issues. Health issues, mental health issues, and serious hygiene issues. The people at the shelter are doing their best to care for the dogs and get them ready to move on, but they sure could use some help.

Maybe if you have a few moments, you could volunteer, or at least visit and spend some time with the dogs in need? Maybe while you’re there, you’ll see all the other animals in need as well and start to visit on the regular —you never know, it could happen.

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.