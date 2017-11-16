pets of the week

They continue to receive calls and take dogs, cats, and other animals into their care. It is happening continually, and it never shows signs of stopping. That’s why they need your help. To donate. To volunteer. To adopt.

Do what you can to help them out, and you’ll be rewarded immensely, whether receiving love from an animal, recognition from your peers, or simply a smile from a friend at the shelter, it’s worth it.

I’d like to photograph every dog and cat at the facility, and make sure they all get as much exposure as possible, but that would take way too much time and far too much space to complete. For now, we’ll keep it to four and hope that you seek the others out on your own - they surely would enjoy your visit!

The four I’ve chosen this week are:

• Hunter, an adult male walker hound, looks like he stepped right out of the UT sports catalog. He’s a friendly fella with a lot of love to give, and feels most at home getting hugs from friends. Take him home if you can.

• Muffin is a seventeen-week-old orange and white female calico who is very sweet and playful. She and her sister are still with their mother here at the shelter, and it would be amazing to see all three of them go to the same good home.

• Harry is a very handsome eight month old male labrador/husky mix. He is good with people, and especially with young ladies, it seems. Harry would love to go home with you and your family if you could find a place for him.

• Damon is a four-to-five-week-old white and tan male calico kitten who is just as cute as you might imagine. He is a little scared here at the shelter, and could use a family that would allow him to ease into things and get used to his surroundings. Could you be that family?

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741