Carter County Animal Shelter, November 14 - VIDEO

There are plenty of wonderful dogs and cats at the shelter waiting to go home with you, so if you could pay them a visit and make the effort to give them at least a bit of attention, things would be much better for all involved. The staff at the shelter is working hard, but they could always use help, whether that be in the form of volunteering, donating, or adopting, they surely would appreciate it.

The shelter is hosting an adoption event this weekend, November 16-18, and all fees will be waived. Sponsors have stepped up to take care of the cost, so this is a wonderful time to bring your family in and find a pet that fits your lie. You will be amazed at how much you get from the love of a good animal, so please, give it a shot!