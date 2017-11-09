logo

Washington County Animal Shelter

WCJC Animal Shelter, November 9 - VIDEO

Jared Bentley • Updated Today at 9:52 AM
jared@timesdigitalgroup.com

There are always too many animals crowding our local shelters. Always.

While the summer months increase attendance, it never dips enough to give the animals enough room and attention. It never dips enough to give the employees a break. Volunteers are needed. Badly.

If you get the chance, you should visit your local shelter and consider volunteering, or possibly even consider taking a pet home. I say that all the time in these videos, and I mean it each time.

Pets are wonderful and make your life so much richer. Your life expectancy increases. Your capacity for joy increases. It’s wonderful.

Give it a shot.

 

 

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741

Recommended for You