WCJC Animal Shelter, November 9 - VIDEO

While the summer months increase attendance, it never dips enough to give the animals enough room and attention. It never dips enough to give the employees a break. Volunteers are needed. Badly.

If you get the chance, you should visit your local shelter and consider volunteering, or possibly even consider taking a pet home. I say that all the time in these videos, and I mean it each time.

Pets are wonderful and make your life so much richer. Your life expectancy increases. Your capacity for joy increases. It’s wonderful.

Give it a shot.

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741