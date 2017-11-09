pets of the week

With the number of deserving animals always higher than you expect, however, the choice is never as simple as it should be. I’d like to photograph every dog and cat at the facility, and make sure they all get as much exposure as possible, but that would take way too much time and far too much space to complete. For now, we’ll keep it to four and hope that you seek the others out on your own - they surely would enjoy your visit!

The four I’ve chosen this week are:

• Grayson, a four-year-old brown male tabby who loves to climb and enjoys people. He is laid back and easy going, but can be coaxed into playing with minimal effort. He’s looking for a good family to join.

• Maggie is only eight weeks old, and she is ready to leave the shelter. A black and white female domestic short hair, Maggie would make someone the perfect companion. Attentive and loving, she deserves a forever home.

• Petey is an older fella, clocking in at fifteen years old. A wiry Jack Russell mix, he is tired and a scared, but not too tired to play and cuddle. His attitude belies his years, as he was very active during our visit, and with the others who dropped by.

• Benji is a four-to-five-year-old male Terrier mix who comes by his namesake honestly, with long-ish hair and a playful demeanor. He was rather shaky and apprehensive when I first stepped into his kennel, but was quick to make friends. He sure could use a visit.

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

