WCJC Animal Shelter, November 3 - VIDEO

It’s not often that I visit on my weekly jaunts and find more potential adopters than visitors, but this week seemed to offer just that, and that is a wonderful thing to see. Almost everyone I spoke to was looking for a certain type, or breed, or personality trait that would speak directly to them —and I think a couple of people may have made a decision. Let’s hope that’s the case, and wish them well.

My video this week highlighted small breed dogs, as I received a message from a lady who said she never sees small dogs for adoption when she visits the shelter. Hopefully she’ll visit soon, because there are plenty of deserving small dogs who need to go to a good home.