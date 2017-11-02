A few small groups were intent on taking their time and finding the perfect addition to their family. It’s not often that I visit on my weekly jaunts and find more potential adopters than visitors, but this week seemed to offer just that, and that is a wonderful thing to see. Almost everyone I spoke to was looking for a certain type, or breed, or personality trait that would speak directly to them —and I think a couple of people may have made a decision.

Two of those decisions landed in this week’s Pets of the Week:

• Berkley is a big boy. A handsome adult male Rottweiler, he is not the type of dog you take home without knowing you can handle him, and without having room for him to run and breathe. He’s sweet and fun, and he loved the attention he received today. I hope he found his forever home.

• Snowball is another shelter regular who may have found a home today. He is a white young adult male domestic short hair who loves to cuddle and play. This petite gato blanco was bonding with a lady in the cat condos as I left.

• Sweetie Pie is one of the cutest little dogs I’ve ever seen at the shelter, and she had the personality to match. A beautiful ten-week-old Beagle mix, she is playful and sweet, and loved attention, especially from the few kids who passed through. She’d make a wonderful addition to any family.

• Tofu is a twelve-week-old black and white female domestic medium hair with gorgeous markings and a curious nature that made our visit very fun and rewarding. She loves people, and gets along well with other cats and dogs, and would like to go home with you.

You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741