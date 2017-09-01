This week’s picks for Pets of the Week:

• Brutus is an older (as in old) adult male basset hound who loves to be loved on and needs a good home to finish out his days. He’ll be a great companion for someone looking for a friend, rather than the responsibility of a puppy.

• Cocoa is a one-year-old female pit bull mix who loves people. She is energetic and vibrant, and as you can see from her photo, she wants to play, kiss, run, love, and play some more. A wonderful, beautiful dog.

• Lake is a black domestic short hair with white spots and is a little shy. At only twelve weeks old, he is growing into his personality, which is sweet and playful once you get to know him.

• Sophia is a white and gray tabby with a lot of curiosity. This adult female needs a good home with lots of room to explore, and a family to care for her —come on down and see if it may be you!

You can visit these dogs and cats at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 N. Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call 423-926-8769.