Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter has surplus of cats, kittens

None of the 25 cats were harmed in the June house fire, but the cats’ owner was unable to keep them after the home was devastated by the fire. Since the shelter is full of cats and kittens, the cats have been boarded at Park your Paws ever since, and some of them are still waiting for their forever homes.

“We’ve been slowly finding homes for them,” animal shelter Operations Director Tammy Davis said. “We still need to find homes for five adults and about seven kittens.”

Those cats have been spayed and neutered and are up to date on shots. Davis said the shelter and Park your Paws are asking for a $35 flexible donation to see them to a good home.

In addition, an uptick in cats and kittens being brought into the shelter over the summer has led the staff to convert several rooms in the shelter to hold kittens too young to be adopted. Davis said the number of cats being brought into the shelter left no choice but to euthanize some for space in July, but she said none have been euthanized for space in August yet.

“In July, we took in 634 animals in one month, 508 of them were cats and kittens,” Davis said. “For three days in a row we took in 25 cats a day. We’re working on trying to find foster homes for the mother cats and babies that are too little.”

Davis said that while kitten season has been busy for the shelter so far this year, the shelter hasn’t suffered from an illness outbreak like in previous years. She stressed the importance for owners of outdoor cats to spay and neuter their pets.

“Between us and the Humane Society we just can sometimes offer assistance in getting them fixed so we don’t have this influx of kittens,” Davis said. “There are options and assistance if people have cats that need to be fixed.”

Davis said the shelter is always looking for clay cat litter and cat food to help care for the hundreds of homeless cats that pass through each month.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.