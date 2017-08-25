WCJC Animal Shelter, August 25 - Cat Video

Other times it is very, very depressing. Today was one of those days. Even seeing a few cats with “Adopted” labels on their cages, it took a toll.

There were not very many people at the shelter today, and it seemed like all the new faces in the dog kennels were scared. Very scared. Terrified and uncomfortable, and in need of some reassurance and attention.

If you get the chance to be that reassuring presence, and you have the time, please visit and do what you can.

You can visit these dogs and cats at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 N. Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call 423-926-8769.