Other times it is very, very depressing. Today was one of those days.

There were not very many people at the shelter today, and it seemed like all the new faces in the dog kennels were scared. Very scared. Terrified and uncomfortable, and in need of some reassurance and attention.

If you get the chance to be that reassuring presence, and you have the time, please visit and do what you can.

This week’s Pets of the Week are:

• Sassy is a 3 to 4-year-old spayed female tabby with big eyes and a loud purr. She is a brown domestic short hair and is in need of a good home.

• Brooke is an adult spayed female calico who loves to climb, and is not a fan of cameras.

• Holly is an older adult spayed female hound who needs a good family to protect and love. She is very sweet, with a loud, bellowing hello.

• Dakota and Sadie are 12-tear-old sisters who are commonly referred to at the shelter as the “Golden Girls.” These adorable and sweet Lab/Shepherd mixes are spayed and ready to go home with you!

You can visit these dogs and cats at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.