WCJC Animal Shelter, August 17 - VIDEO

They’ve set up large fans and try their best to get the dogs outside as much as possible, but there’s still so much stale air and heat that just hangs there. The best solution for this? More visits from people willing to walk these dogs. More people willing to spend time with these dogs, and give them some love and time outside. It works well, so come down and visit and give it a shot.

You can visit these dogs and cats at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

The good folks at the shelter would welcome you with open arms.