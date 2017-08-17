For all the people who visit, though, they need scores more. They always need more. More volunteers. More visitors. More Adoptions.

Do your part, if you get a chance. Visit the shelter, walk a few dogs, and try to take a new family member home for good. It could be the best thing you do in years.

This week’s Pets of the Week are:

• Roger, a 20-week-old gray male tabby with white legs who had quite a crowd when I visited. He is the epitome of “cute kitten,” and loved the attention, and should make a wonderful new addition to any family.

• Foxy, a 19-week-old brown female tabby who shares a kennel with Roger and is much the same in temperament, cuteness, and lovability. She is very curious and playful, but not overly anxious.

* Cooper is a neutered adult male beagle mix who loves company, and is extremely sweet and playful. Lots of energy and love, Cooper is ebullient and joyful, and could bring those qualities to any family lucky enough to take him home.

• Gomer is a very handsome adult neutered male hound mix who has the voice of a seasoned hunter and the attitude of a young pup. Playful and fun, he loves to run and play. Take him home and let him do just that.

You can visit these pets at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741