Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life, they need your donations to stay afloat, they need your patronization so these animals see fresh faces and get the attention they deserve. Pets are wonderful, and can make your life so much better, so give one a shot!

The pets of the week:

• Pepper is an adult male Corgi mix, and he’s adorable. He’s also scared to death of the camera and having a hard time adjusting to everything around him, so visit and spend some time with Pepper.

• Mittens is a gray and white domestic short hair who has a few pounds on her. She is playful and confident, and is a 1 1/2 year old spayed female.

• Truman is a one-year-old Border Collie/Terrier mix who loves the ladies. He is a handsome fella who likes to be active.

• Stella is the perfect cat for anyone who has a mouse problem, as she seems to have the temperament for it. She may not be the most playful, but I have a feeling when this black domestic short hair gets down to work, it is definitely business time. She is an adult, and has been spayed.

You can visit them at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741