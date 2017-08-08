Blountville animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak

Tom Parham, president of the PETworks board, said the outbreak manifested Monday morning with shelter employees having to euthanize 19 dogs at the Blountville shelter. Some of the animals brought in from Bristol were the first to show signs of distemper, Parham said.

“We've got a serious problem,” Parham said. “It's likely distemper and/or parvo. The veterinarian has sent it off for testing and it takes about a week for it to be done.”

Until then, the Blountville shelter will remained closed, with no animals in or out. Luckily, the Kingsport shelter is clear of the disease and is operating under normal hours.

