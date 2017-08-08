logo

Blountville animal shelter closed due to distemper outbreak

MATTHEW LANE, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 3:50 PM

BLOUNTVILLE – PETworks Regional Animal Services has closed its Blountville shelter due to a distemper outbreak. The shelter will likely remain closed for at least a week until the cause of the outbreak is officially confirmed.

Tom Parham, president of the PETworks board, said the outbreak manifested Monday morning with shelter employees having to euthanize 19 dogs at the Blountville shelter. Some of the animals brought in from Bristol were the first to show signs of distemper, Parham said.

“We've got a serious problem,” Parham said. “It's likely distemper and/or parvo. The veterinarian has sent it off for testing and it takes about a week for it to be done.”

Until then, the Blountville shelter will remained closed, with no animals in or out. Luckily, the Kingsport shelter is clear of the disease and is operating under normal hours.

Read more about the outbreak from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.

