WCJC Animal Shelter, August 3 - VIDEO

Every day, you can visit animals at the shelter who are just dying to see you. Animals who anxiously await your arrival, and want nothing more than to show you the love they so desperately want to give.

If you could pay them a visit, show them some attention, and maybe even share some love, your day would be so much better. I promise.

You can visit them at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org.

You can also call at 423-926-8769.