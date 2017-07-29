Legislation sponsored by Representative Timothy Hill creates additional pet protections during summer

Because the combination of heat and humidity Tennessee experiences during the summer can be particularly dangerous to pets, Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, recently sponsored legislation that creates additional pet protections.

House Bill 1103 aims to strengthen existing law by requiring animal shelters with some form of identification or notification information about a found animal to contact the owner within 48 hours. Hill said this will help expedite the animal’s return to a safe environment and give pet owners peace of mind.

“The goal of the legislation is to get the animal back home. When people have a pet that’s disappeared, it’s an awful situation, and they can be frantic,” Hill said. “This just gives them another tool in the toolbox to know that if the animal is in the shelter, they should be getting a call within 48 hours.”

He said knowing where people’s pets are is particularly important during extreme heat, such as the heat the region experienced last week.

"Heat and humidity can be very dangerous for us, but sometimes we don't realize the impact these extreme conditions can also have on our pets," he said. "This is especially true when pets accidentally wander away or become lost. House Bill 1103 speeds up the search process for owners, cuts down on the potential for heat-related health risks, and may also streamline the adoption process for abandoned pets that are in need of a new home, as well as additional medical treatment."

According to Hill, many pet owners assume their missing pets are being exposed to the elements unless they call all of the local shelters themselves. After locals raised their concerns to Hill, he said it was time to strengthen existing laws, which he said are often hard to enforce.

He said that before passage of 1103, there wasn’t a “baseline standard of notification.”

“A constituent approached me with the concern that they weren't notified properly when they had an animal in the shelter,” he said. “What we find in a lot of instances is that there are a lot of laws on the books, but they’re hard to enforce.”

After hearing the concerns, Hill and other lawmakers believed it was time to set a standard for communication. He said this is one of many concerns locals have about the treatment of animals.

“There’s always an interest when you’re talking about animals in a bad situation,” he said. “Any measure of cruelty and abuse is unacceptable.”

Hill, who owns four dogs and a cat, said the issue of pet safety is something people across the political spectrum can agree on. He said he can identify with the concerns of other pet owners because he is also a “pet-lover” who has had to search for his pets in extreme conditions before.

“I’ve got two big outside dogs, two inside dogs and a cat that doesn’t know whether he’s an inside cat or an outside cat. He thinks he owns the neighborhood,” Hill said laughing.